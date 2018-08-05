RadeonSI Gets Patches For AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced (EQAA)

Last month AMD's Marek Olšák sent out a new extension for the OpenGL registry, AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced, and with the latest Mesa patches he has published this week the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver wires in support for this GL extension.
AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced ends up implementing AMD's EQAA: Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing. Merged a few months back was EQAA for RadeonSI that is part of Mesa 18.2 but that initial implementation which is activated via an environment variable is just used in place of OpenGL applications otherwise trying to use multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA). With AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced is now a means for OpenGL games/applications wanting to explicitly target this advanced anti-aliasing mode.
With these 8 patches the EQAA AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced extension is wired up for RadeonSI. It's too late to land for Mesa 18.2 but we'll likely see it as one of the early features for Mesa 18.3.
