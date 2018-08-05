RadeonSI Gets Patches For AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced (EQAA)
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 August 2018 at 09:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Last month AMD's Marek Olšák sent out a new extension for the OpenGL registry, AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced, and with the latest Mesa patches he has published this week the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver wires in support for this GL extension.

AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced ends up implementing AMD's EQAA: Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing. Merged a few months back was EQAA for RadeonSI that is part of Mesa 18.2 but that initial implementation which is activated via an environment variable is just used in place of OpenGL applications otherwise trying to use multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA). With AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced is now a means for OpenGL games/applications wanting to explicitly target this advanced anti-aliasing mode.

With these 8 patches the EQAA AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced extension is wired up for RadeonSI. It's too late to land for Mesa 18.2 but we'll likely see it as one of the early features for Mesa 18.3.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Advanced DRI Configuration Picking Up New Features
EGL Device Support Coming Together For Mesa
Adreno A6xx Gallium3D Support Coming Together
Mesa 18.2 Branched, Mesa 18.3 Enters Development
Collabora's Work On KMS_SWRAST For Android Graphics Fallback
ASTC Gallium Bits Land, VirGL Already Hits OpenGL 4.3 + GLES 3.2
Popular News This Week
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source