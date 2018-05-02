RadeonSI Gets Support For Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing

The RadeonSI Gallium3D driver now has patches available for Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing (EQAA) that is also known as Flexible MSAA.EQAA is designed to deliver better quality anti-aliasing over traditional MSAA with more coverage samples per pixel while keeping the same number of color/depth/stencil samples. The EQAA visual quality is expected to be significant but with only a small performance impact compared to standard MSAA.

Over nine patches, EQAA was wired in for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. EQAA should work for all GCN GPUs.With the patches , EQAA can be enabled via the EQAA environment variable by specifying the number of coverage samples, Z samples, and color samples, e.g. EQAA=8,4,2. When that environment variable is active, EQAA will be used rather than MSAA for OpenGL applications making use of multi-sample anti-aliasing.