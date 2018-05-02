RadeonSI Gets Support For Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 May 2018 at 06:29 AM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
The RadeonSI Gallium3D driver now has patches available for Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing (EQAA) that is also known as Flexible MSAA.

EQAA is designed to deliver better quality anti-aliasing over traditional MSAA with more coverage samples per pixel while keeping the same number of color/depth/stencil samples. The EQAA visual quality is expected to be significant but with only a small performance impact compared to standard MSAA.


Over nine patches, EQAA was wired in for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. EQAA should work for all GCN GPUs.

With the patches, EQAA can be enabled via the EQAA environment variable by specifying the number of coverage samples, Z samples, and color samples, e.g. EQAA=8,4,2. When that environment variable is active, EQAA will be used rather than MSAA for OpenGL applications making use of multi-sample anti-aliasing.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.1-RC2 & Mesa 18.0.2 Released
Mesa 18.0.2 Expected This Weekend, Offers Up RADV/RadeonSI Fixes + More
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver For ARM Mali Can Now Render A Cube
Mesa 18.1-RC1 Released With The Latest Open-Source 3D Driver Features
Mesa 18.0.1 Released With A Number Of Fixes
Mesa 17.3.9 Released To End Out The Series
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality