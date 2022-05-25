RadeonSI Adds EGL Context High Priority Support To Help Wayland Compositors

Landing today in the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver code-base for Mesa 22.2 is support for the EGL_IMG_context_priority extension. The RadeonSI EGL_IMG_context_priority support was contributed by a KDE developer with the motivation of ensuring Wayland compositors can have high priority for rendering.
KDE developer Vlad Zahorodnii implemented the EGL context priority extension for RadeonSI to allow creating high priority contexts. The motivation is for ensuring software like Wayland's Weston or KDE's KWin Wayland compositor can be high priority to ensure their rendering work is processed as quickly as possible.
GNOME developers have implemented it too in addition to KDE KWin and Weston's support. Other Mesa drivers like Intel's Mesa driver has already supported this EGL extension. EGL_IMG_context_priority is about being able to provide a priority hint to the GPU driver if a workload has a low/default/high priority preference.
Some VR games and other use-cases of needing to finish particular rendering work first stand to benefit as well from the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver finally adding EGL_IMG_context_priority support.
See this merge for more details.
1 Comment