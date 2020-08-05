RadeonSI Resorts To Disabling SDMA For GFX9/Vega Due To APU Issues
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 August 2020 at 04:26 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
AMD's RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has resorted to disabling SDMA (System DMA) async DMA engine support for all GFX9/Vega hardware due to issues plaguing some APUs.

While SDMA has the potential of helping performance, GFX9 (Vega) is now seeing the support disabled due to bugs seeming to only affect APUs. Though it's not entirely surprising as the open-source AMD Radeon Linux driver also is not enabling SDMA at this point for GFX8 (Polaris) or GFX10 (Navi) hardware either.

Opened three months ago was the merge request for disabling SDMA on GFX9 and to back-port it to the stable series as well. Longtime AMD open-source developer Marek Olsak noted, "This is somewhat a radical step. All opinions welcome."

After three months of wrangling and some users still seeing rendering issues/corruption on Raven/Picasso APUs, the support was merged to Mesa 20.2 and should also end up in 20.1.x.

Marek did note though that he doesn't think it should equate to a performance loss since they are already using the compute engine for blits and that should yield similar performance to SDMA. There is also the possibility of lower CPU overhead with SDMA disabled. But there is also the possibility of improving the SDMA driver implementation in the future.
1 Comment
Related News
RADV ACO Back-End Begins Tackling Navi 2 / GFX10.3 Support
Defaulting Radeon GCN 1.0/1.1 GPUs To Better Linux Driver Is Held Up By Analog Outputs
ACO Radeon Shader Back-End Adds Unit Testing Framework To Help Test Optimizations
AMD's ROCm AOMP Compiler 11.7-1 Brings OMPD Support, ROCgdb
AMD "Navy Flounder" Support Merged Into Mesa 20.2
Radeon "Southern Islands" Support Continues Improving In AMDGPU Driver - GPU Reset
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"