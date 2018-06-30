RadeonSI Compute Shaders Now Supported By The Mesa Shader Cache
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 June 2018 at 04:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
While the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has supported a shader cache going back to early 2017 for helping out Linux game load times and performance, OpenGL compute shaders up to now were not handled by this shader cache.

Thanks to prolific AMD Mesa contributor Marek Olšák, his latest round of Mesa 18.2 patches in Git allow for compute shaders to be leveraged by this shader cache.

Compute shaders are now cached and can be re-used (assuming the same Mesa revision on the system) in order to avoid having to recompile the shaders when they are seen again.

As of this commit on Thursday, compute shader caching for RadeonSI appears to be in order. Though compute shaders still aren't used by many Linux games yet so it's not too likely you will see any broad gains from this latest code.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RadeonSI Compatibility Profile Is Close To OpenGL 4.4 Support
Initial AMDGPU Driver Changes Submitted For Linux 4.19
GlusterFS 4.1 Released With Performance Monitoring Improvements
AMDGPU DRM Driver To Finally Expose GPU Load Via Sysfs
Radeon Software 18.20 Stable Released With Official Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Support
A Slew Of AMDGPU DC Updates Published, Further Improvements For Raven Ridge
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns