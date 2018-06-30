RadeonSI Compute Shaders Now Supported By The Mesa Shader Cache

While the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver has supported a shader cache going back to early 2017 for helping out Linux game load times and performance, OpenGL compute shaders up to now were not handled by this shader cache.
Thanks to prolific AMD Mesa contributor Marek Olšák, his latest round of Mesa 18.2 patches in Git allow for compute shaders to be leveraged by this shader cache.
Compute shaders are now cached and can be re-used (assuming the same Mesa revision on the system) in order to avoid having to recompile the shaders when they are seen again.
As of this commit on Thursday, compute shader caching for RadeonSI appears to be in order. Though compute shaders still aren't used by many Linux games yet so it's not too likely you will see any broad gains from this latest code.
