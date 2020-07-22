RadeonSI Lands Bits In Mesa 20.2 For Better Dealing With GPU Virtualization
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 July 2020 at 01:13 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Well known open-source AMD graphics driver developer Marek Olšák has landed a set of 15 patches into Mesa 20.2 for improving the RadeonSI driver's handling within virtualized environments.

The support added is mid-command buffer preemption and when enabled is mirroring registers in memory using a register shadowing technique. This is being done so that the GPU can switch to a different process at any point within command buffers.

This requires SR-IOV or using amdgpu.mcbp=1 with the kernel driver doing the bulk of the work while from the AMD Mesa side is just the register shadowing bits. The AMDGPU kernel driver with Mid-Command Buffer Preemption (MCBP) allows the host to interrupt and preempt the execution of any hardware ring, such as when sharing the GPU between the host and a virtualized guest.

This functionality works not only for GFX10 Navi and Navi 2 but also GFX9/Vega. The user-space bits are merged for Mesa 20.2.
1 Comment
Related News
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Enables Working FP16 Support
Mesa 20.2's Nouveau Enables HMM, OpenCL SVM Now Supported
Mesa 20.1.3 Brings More Fixes To The Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Adds Midgard Multi-Sampling Support
LLVMpipe Now Exposes OpenGL 4.2 For GL On CPUs
Mesa CI Optimization Could Provide Big Bandwidth Savings
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
I've Been Running The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U + Ubuntu 20.04 As My Main System
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
Approved: Fedora 33 Desktop Variants Defaulting To Btrfs File-System
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
Fedora 33 Is Shaping Up To Be One Of Its Biggest Releases Ever
Kernel Patch Revved For Syscall User Redirection To Help Newer Windows Games On Wine