Radeon OpenGL Linux Driver Gets Fix For Corruption Issues

An issue affecting some Linux users with Radeon graphics for at least the last four months around graphics corruption problems when switching to newer versions of the Linux kernel have been resolved.
On Linux 5.2+ have been reports of some graphics corruption issues in cases like web browsers. While the issue manifested with a kernel upgrade, the resolution is a change to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver. Besides the aforelinked DRM bug report, there has also been other similar bug reports like garbled graphics.
Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer has reworked the back-buffer flushing code for RadeonSI and that in turn should take care of the corruption problem seen on recent kernels.
Details on the fix via this merge request, which was honored this morning for Mesa 20.0-devel and we'll see if the work ends up being back-ported to the Mesa stable series.
