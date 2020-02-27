RadeonSI + Gallium3D Video Code Fix Up 4:2:2 Support, YUY2

Stemming from incorrect rendering with VA-API and UYVY422 content with AMD Radeon graphics on Linux, a number of fixes were merged today for improving the Gallium3D video code.
AMD's Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer added YUY2 support to Gallium3D's video acceleration state tracker along with 4:2:2 support. With these patches now merged for Mesa 20.1, the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver should be playing correctly for GPU video decoding of UYVY content with the VA-API state tracker. These improvements appear to have been tested so far with GStreamer.
It's great continuing to see strides made on the open-source Radeon video acceleration code for Linux. This along with many other improvements in Mesa 20.1 should be out as stable in May.
