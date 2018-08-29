RadeonSI Compatibility Profile Now Supports OpenGL 4.5 On Mesa 18.3
The work done by Valve open-source Linux GPU driver Timothy Arceri to implement OpenGL 4.5 compatibility profile has been merged into Git master for next quarter's Mesa 18.3 release.

As of Mesa 18.3 tonight in Git, the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver is able to expose OpenGL 4.5 under the compatibility context rather than GL 4.4. Even that GL 4.4 level for the compatibility profile is a big milestone with just in the past few months having gone from OpenGL 3.2 compatibility support, thanks to the work done by AMD and Valve, which we now know is part of their Steam Play for Windows games on Linux. That OpenGL 4.4 compatibility profile support is just squared away for the Mesa 18.2.0 release happening in the next few days.

Also hitting Mesa Git at the same time was the previously reported workaround for running No Man's Sky on RadeonSI correctly with Steam Play.

The RadeonSI core context remains at OpenGL 4.5 while the developers continue working on the NIR/SPIR-V support for achieving OpenGL 4.6, which perhaps we'll see by Mesa 18.3 as well.

The Mesa 18.3.0 release will likely happen around the end of November but its exact release schedule has yet to be determined.
