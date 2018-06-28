Timothy Arceri at Valve has been working a lot lately on improving the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's OpenGL compatibility profile support. While he just posted GL 4.0 compatibility profile patches when he thought it would take a while before getting OpenGL 4.4 compatibility support in order, it turns out it wasn't as bad as anticipated.
Arceri posted the latest set of 18 patches for getting OpenGL 4.4 compatibility support in order. Thanks to help from David Airlie and others, he was able to get the OpenGL 4.4 compatibility profile support in order.
The Piglit OpenGL test cases are passing and Timothy is also now able to use Wolfenstein and Doom under Wine with OpenGL rendering. Previously these games were not working properly in the OpenGL mode. These latest patches also help out the Dying Light game that relies upon the OpenGL compatibility context.
It's looking like the OpenGL 4.4 compatibility profile support for RadeonSI can still land ahead of next month's Mesa 18.2 code branching. With the current Mesa 18.1 series, the compatibility profile is currently at OpenGL 3.1. Of course, when it comes to the modern core context, OpenGL 4.5 is the current version exposed as the Mesa developers still work on their NIR/SPIR-V support for RadeonSI to take the supported level up to OpenGL 4.6.
