Mesa Git Lands RadeonSI 32-bit Pointers Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 February 2018 at 11:53 AM EST. 4 Comments
MESA --
At the start of the new year Marek Olšák of AMD posted a set of patches for 32-bit GPU pointers in RadeonSI. That work has now landed in mainline Mesa Git.

The function of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver adding this 32-bit pointers support would be freeing up some SGPR registers. In the comments to that article Marek noted, "32-bit pointers will only be used internally by the driver for passing pointers to shaders. Older GCN has 64 bytes (and Vega has 128 bytes) of shader input storage. 32-bit pointers will help use that storage more effectively. For example, in Vulkan, the pointers typically point to descriptor pools. In OpenGL, the pointers point to texture/UBO/TBO/SSBO/etc. descriptor lists...32-bit pointers are necessary for decreasing the number of used user data SGPRs on AMD GCN. It's an internal driver micro-optimization that can help all applications."

Overnight landing in Mesa Git was the 32-bit pointers for user data SGPRs and the related code for 32-bit VM allocations in the Radeon winsys and other necessary changes.

It will be interesting to see if this has any real-world impact on the performance for freeing up some scalar general purpose registers (SGPRs). This change is in Git for Mesa 18.1.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.3.4 Released With 90+ Changes
Marek Updates OpenGL 3.1 ARB_compatibility Support For Mesa
Freedreno Gallium3D Tackling NIR Optimizations & More In 2018
Gallium3D Now Supports NIR Shader Disk Cache
Mesa 18.0-RC4 Released With More Fixes
~80 Patches Are Left For Having Intel i965 SPIR-V Support
Popular News
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements
Steam Audio 2.0 Adds AMD TrueAudio Next Support