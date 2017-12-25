Marek Boosts Glxgears Performance By 20% For Christmas
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 December 2017 at 09:49 AM EST.
MESA --
Well known open-source AMD driver developer Marek Olšák has taken to some Christmas day hacking on Mesa with a significant performance improvement for AMD APU owners and those who care about glxgears.

While glxgears is not a benchmark, all too often people still seem interested in glxgears. If you fall into that boat, you will now find better performance with RadeonSI Gallium3D. By not using fast color clears for small images, this simple change makes glxgears about 20% faster on APUs and a little more for discrete GPUs.


Marek wrote in the Christmas commit, "We all use and love glxgears."

No other interesting Mesa activity has yet hit the wire today.
