Following yesterday's Ubuntu 18.10 vs. 19.04 Radeon gaming/graphics benchmarks I decided to try out the Radeon VII on Ubuntu 19.04, which should be working out-of-the-box given its use of Linux 5.0 and Mesa 19.0. Unfortunately, earlier Radeon VII (Vega 20) issues I've been encountering are still plaguing the card.It's been over a month since last running any Radeon VII Linux benchmarks due to the support having regressed since launch day, at least in my case. In particular, there has been stability issues in recent weeks and apparently not reproduced by AMD or the Valve driver developers. Basically, hangs have been common even within the standard GNOME Shell desktop but generally easily triggered once running any games.

With Ubuntu 19.04 having the Vega 20 firmware as well as the Linux 5.0 stable kernel and Mesa 19.0 along with the other updated bits, I decided to try out the Radeon VII on this soon-to-be-released Linux distribution release.

While the system booted up with accelerated graphics working, within seconds was the first hang / GPU reset.When trying Linux 5.1 Git and Mesa 19.1-devel Git from the Padoka PPA, it was slightly longer before hitting the first problems with the Radeon VII:These problems initially came up post-launch and not associated with any GNOME change and happened both under GNOME 3.30 and 3.32. But I decided to try using the Xfce desktop just to rule out GNOME Shell / Mutter causing any problems since there could be lock-ups just when hitting the desktop. But under Xfce, the experience was still problematic. But even with Xfce, once firing up any Linux native games or Steam Play titles, there were still issues.Or even ignoring Steam and those demanding games, if simply firing up Xonotic:So at this stage it's rather puzzling, but has happened in all the configurations I've tested in the past few weeks, which is a pity since on launch-day the support was working out well when fetching the latest code at the time. That's where things stand right now and can't get the Radeon VII working on the stock Ubuntu 19.04 components or Linux 5.1 + Mesa 19.1-devel, hopefully time will allow soon for some bisecting or similar pursuits.