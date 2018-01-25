Radeon VCN Gets Mesa Patches For HEVC Main Video Encode
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 25 January 2018 at 07:51 PM EST.
For those planning to pick up a Raven Ridge laptop or the forthcoming desktop APUs, the Mesa driver now has patches for enabling H.265/HEVC video encode support for VCN 1.0 on Raven hardware.

AMD developers today sent out a set of 12 patches for adding HEVC encode support to the Gallium3D VL interface, Radeon VCN specific HEVC encode bits, and added HEVC encoding support to the Gallium3D VA "video acceleration" state tracker.

This HEVC main profile support is just enabled for Raven Ridge, which introduces the "Video Core Next" block that offers both video encode/decode compared to the prior Unified Video Decoding (UVD) and Video Coding Engine (VCE) hardware. Up to now only MPEG4 AVC video encoding was supported by the Radeon Gallium3D implementation.

All of Mesa's HEVC code up to now was focused just on video decoding support and not encoding. Though for reference the separate project VA-API has supported HEVC encode with its APIs since 2015. Polaris and Vega GPUs do support HEVC encode as well, but there hasn't been any patches yet for wiring that support up.
