The Biggest Open-Source / Linux Radeon News Of The 2010s

Excluding the Linux hardware reviews, here is a look back at the most-viewed Radeon Linux/open-source graphics driver news of the 2010s.As we approach 2020 and as part of our year-end rituals, here is a look back at the most viewed Radeon Linux/open-source news over the past ten years out of some 1,200 AMD Radeon articles from the OSS/Linux side. It has continued to be quite a wild ride for their Radeon Linux graphics driver support in these days having fairly good support on launch-day, which isn't something that could be said ten years ago or even just a few years ago when it came to DAL/DC and other headaches. But with that said, what do you hope to see out of the Radeon open-source/Linux support in 2020? Let us know in the forums.Kicking off CES 2018, Intel launched their new CPUs featuring integrated Radeon Vega M Graphics.The latest OpenGL 4+ activity in Mesa this week is a Saturday commit landing another OpenGL 4.5 extension for AMD's RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for GCN graphics processors.With yesterday's surprise announcement of the Radeon VII "Radeon 7" as a new $699 7nm second-generation Vega consumer graphics card launching in early February, you may be wondering about the open-source Linux driver support state. While nothing official has come down the wire yet, here is what appears to be the state for this new Vega graphics card on Linux.Marek Olšák at AMD continues optimizing the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for offering much better Linux gaming performance when using this open-source AMD graphics driver code. The latest are double-digit gains for at least the BioShock Infinite game.For AMD Radeon customers using the open-source Linux graphics driver, the Linux 3.11 kernel is going to be mega exciting! Alex Deucher of AMD posted a set of 165 kernel patches today. Most notably, there's finally Dynamic Power Management (DPM) support for R600 GPUs up through Southern Islands hardware! Yes, there's finally dynamic power management in the open-source driver. Additionally, there's initial support for AMD "Sea Islands" hardware and there's also ASPM (Active State Power Management) support.It looks like the AMD posting of the open-source Radeon driver enablement code for next-gen "Navi" GPUs is imminent. In fact, the first bits of it quietly were pushed out today.On the same day that we learn VIA's Linux support is basically dead and after a troubling week for Intel with regards to open-source graphics support for their new Sandy Bridge CPUs, Advanced Micro Devices has come forward and released open-source graphics driver support for their AMD Radeon HD 6000 series of graphics cards.Not that I can share any early benchmark figures or anything of the Radeon RX 480 "Polaris" graphics card, but the testing commenced today... But I can at least share a couple images.With the 12-page AMD Radeon RX 480 review under Ubuntu Linux, tests were carried out both with the AMDGPU-PRO hybrid driver and the pure open-source driver via the Linux 4.7 kernel and RadeonSI Gallium3D Mesa 12.1-dev. In this article are more tests of just the RX 480 when comparing the two Linux driver options for this first AMD Polaris card to make it to market. The CPU usage and power consumption difference are particularly interesting if you have been debating between these two drivers.With the belief that the Radeon dynamic power management (DPM) support is in good shape, it's a great time to try out this feature of the open-source AMD Linux graphics driver. DPM has the capability of increasing the performance for some Radeon GPUs while for other GPUs it will lead to lower power consumption, extended battery life, and lower operating temperatures.After making the Direct3D 11 vs. Vulkan vs. OpenGL benchmarks available to Phoronix Premium subscribers this weekend, these results are now available to everyone. Enjoy.Linux 4.15 is shaping up to be a massive kernel release and we are just half-way through its merge window period. But for AMD Linux users especially, the 4.15 kernel release is going to be rocking.On Friday I posted Some Early Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux Vulkan Tests With NVIDIA Graphics while today the tables have turned to show The Talos Principle on Windows 10 and Ubuntu 16.04 Linux under AMD Radeon graphics.With the Radeon DRM changes for Linux 3.10 lining up and including Radeon Unified Video Decoder support, it's becoming easier to take advantage of Radeon UVD-accelerated video playback with AMD's open-source Linux graphics driver.The discussion surrounding issues with the Linux kernel DRM code has been quite interesting. From the 40+ comments so far, there's been some interesting feedback from some of the key open-source driver developers along with AMD. In particular, the generation to succeed the next-generation of AMD graphics processors (what will be the "Radeon HD 8000 series" if they continue with the same marketing names) should be a pivotal moment for AMD's open-source strategy.One of the most asked questions in recent weeks has been how to enable the newly added support for FreeSync on Linux. Now with Linux 5.0 out there, here is a quick guide.While Linux 4.16 is coming in the next few days, I am already quite excited about the upcoming Linux 4.17 kernel cycle and the changes it will bring.The open-source Radeon Vulkan driver, RADV, has now passed another important milestone.It looks like Oracle may be preparing to release their own AMD Radeon kernel mode-setting (KMS) driver for introducing into Oracle Solaris 12.Last week AMD released an AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 beta driver for miners. Thomas Frech is now back with another installment of his articles about mining performance on AMD hardware, continuing from Mining Monero On The CPU and Ethereum On The GPU and Mining Ethereum With AMD Threadrippers Paired With Four RX Vega 64 GPUs.