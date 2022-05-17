Radeon Software for Linux 22.10.2 Brings RX 6650/6750/6950 XT Support, RHEL 9 Compatible
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 May 2022 at 03:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Last week AMD quietly released a new Radeon Software for Linux driver package focused on providing their fully open-source "Open" and "PRO" (featuring some proprietary components, OpenGL / Vulkan) for enterprise Linux distributions.

Radeon Software for Linux primarily remains the modern AMD Linux graphics support focus for RHEL/CentOS, Ubuntu LTS releases, and SUSE Linux Enterprise for offering their latest graphics driver support even with those enterprise Linux distributions generally running on older kernels. But for those running modern Linux distributions with up-to-date components, using the stock Linux kernel and Mesa packages tend to be the far better choice -- especially for gamers.

Radeon Software for Linux 22.10.2 was released a week ago and I was finally informed of it last night. There are only two noted changes: supporting the RDNA2 refresh cards and newer RHEL support.

The Radeon RX 6650 XT / RX 6750 XT / RX 6950 XT graphics cards are now supported by this packaged driver. Not too surprising considering basically new PCI ID additions for these cards, but it's there anyhow. (Coming later today or tomorrow I'll have up a Radeon RX 6750 XT Linux review.)


The other change is now having support for Red hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 and also the newly-minted Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0. Given the enterprise focus of the Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver, it makes sense of them to quickly support RHEL9. Meanwhile this release does not yet support Ubuntu 22.04 LTS but only the Ubuntu 20.04.4 / 18.04.5 HWE stacks.

Download this new AMD packaged Linux PRO/Open driver via AMD.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 22.2 RadeonSI Adds Option To Disable AMD Infinity Cache Usage, Other Changes
RadeonSI Lands Improved Scaling For Shader Compiler Threads
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
More AMD RDNA3 Code Prepared For Linux 5.19, RADV Begins Landing Task Shaders
More AMD RDNA3 / GFX11 Enablement Patches Merged Into LLVM 15.0
AMD Radeon ProRender Adds Support For Khronos' ANARI
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
MIPS Claims "Best-In-Class Performance" With New RISC-V eVocore CPUs
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
Microsoft Issues First Production Release Of Its CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution
Linux 5.18-rc6 Released - Linux 5.18 Is Looking "Quite Well-Behaved"
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements