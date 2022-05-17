Radeon Software for Linux 22.10.2 Brings RX 6650/6750/6950 XT Support, RHEL 9 Compatible

Last week AMD quietly released a new Radeon Software for Linux driver package focused on providing their fully open-source "Open" and "PRO" (featuring some proprietary components, OpenGL / Vulkan) for enterprise Linux distributions.
Radeon Software for Linux primarily remains the modern AMD Linux graphics support focus for RHEL/CentOS, Ubuntu LTS releases, and SUSE Linux Enterprise for offering their latest graphics driver support even with those enterprise Linux distributions generally running on older kernels. But for those running modern Linux distributions with up-to-date components, using the stock Linux kernel and Mesa packages tend to be the far better choice -- especially for gamers.
Radeon Software for Linux 22.10.2 was released a week ago and I was finally informed of it last night. There are only two noted changes: supporting the RDNA2 refresh cards and newer RHEL support.
The Radeon RX 6650 XT / RX 6750 XT / RX 6950 XT graphics cards are now supported by this packaged driver. Not too surprising considering basically new PCI ID additions for these cards, but it's there anyhow. (Coming later today or tomorrow I'll have up a Radeon RX 6750 XT Linux review.)
The other change is now having support for Red hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 and also the newly-minted Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0. Given the enterprise focus of the Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver, it makes sense of them to quickly support RHEL9. Meanwhile this release does not yet support Ubuntu 22.04 LTS but only the Ubuntu 20.04.4 / 18.04.5 HWE stacks.
Download this new AMD packaged Linux PRO/Open driver via AMD.com.
