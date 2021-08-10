Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 Brings Support For Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, RX 6600 XT
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 August 2021 at 02:05 PM EDT. 5 Comments
AMD --
With the Radeon RX 6600 XT review embargo lifted and the cards set to hit retail channels this week, the Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver has been released in now officially supporting the RX 6600 series.

Today's packaged driver release succeeds Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 from back in June. The Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver supports the current RX 6600/6700/6800/6900 series line-up while continuing to go back to supporting prior generations through the Radeon Rx 289/290/290X Hawaii GPUs (GCN 1.2). While AMD dropped pre-Polaris support from their mainline Windows driver, that isn't the case here with the upstream AMDGPU Linux driver continuing to support GCN 1.2 GPUs -- and even GCN 1.0/1.1 too unofficially when switching over from the Radeon DRM driver via module options.

Besides having RX 6600 XT support, the Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver only lists Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS support as the other change for this quarterly update. Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS is due out later this month and brings the hardware enablement (HWE) stack from Ubuntu 21.04 to this long-term support distribution.

In addition to supporting Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, this packaged Linux driver also has support for Ubuntu 18.04.5, RHEL/CentOS 7.9, RHEL/CentOS 8.4, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15 SP3.

This updated Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver can be downloaded from AMD.com. I'll have up some fresh RDNA2 upstream vs. packaged driver benchmarks this week.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out today's Radeon RX 6600 XT Linux review for benchmarks on this new mid-range graphics card.
