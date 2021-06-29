Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 June 2021 at 08:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Quietly released last week by AMD was their Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 driver providing the latest packaged "Open" and "PRO" (Closed) driver components for use within enterprise Linux environments.

Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 is their first public packaged driver update since April when Radeon Software for Linux 21.10 debuted with initial support for Vulkan ray-tracing.

The public change-log for the Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 mentions RHEL / CentOS 8.4 and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 operating system support. No other changes are mentioned but both the Open and PRO driver components should be updated against their more recent upstream and internal states, so it's worth testing to see what all might be changed. In particular, we are eager to test Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 to see if the Vulkan ray-tracing support and performance is in any better standing. Stay tuned for tests.

Last week AMD did announce pre-Polaris GPU and pre-Raven APU support is now considered legacy and not being supported moving forward in their future Radeon Software Windows drivers. At least with this latest Radeon Software for Linux release, GPU support going back to the Radeon R9 285/290/290X (GCN 1.2) is still listed as supported along with the likes of the RX 300 series and R9 Fury. We'll see in the next release if they decide to limit it to Polaris and newer. Considering AMDVLK just dropped pre-Polaris support we'll likely see the case there at least for their OpenGL/Vulkan PRO driver components while the upstream Linux kernel and Mesa drivers continue supporting many generations of AMD (and back to ATI) Radeon graphics.

The Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 driver is available for download at AMD.com. Officially supported Linux distributions for this packaged driver are Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04.5, RHEL/CentOS 7.9, RHEL/CentOS 8.4, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15 SP3.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.6 Vulkan Driver Released - Removes Pre-Polaris / Pre-Raven Support
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code Coming Next Month
AMD Drops Pre-Polaris GPU Support From Their Mainline Radeon Software Driver
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes
AMDGPU For Linux 5.14 To Report Throttler Status, Many Fixes Sent Out
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.5 Released As A Minor Radeon Vulkan Driver Update
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
The 13 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To Security Enhancements
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine