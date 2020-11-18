Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 Driver Released With RX 6800 Series Support
18 November 2020
Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 is now available as the Radeon RX 6800 series launch driver for Linux systems.

Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 is the packaged driver now adding in the Radeon RX 6800 series support while retaining the existing product support as well. There are, however, no listed changes besides the new RX 6800 / RDNA2 support.

The Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 packaged driver is what was used for the "AMDGPU-PRO" and "AMDGPU-Open" tests in this morning's Radeon RX 6800 series Linux benchmarking. Coming up at the top of the hour are the very interesting OpenCL compute tests from this packaged driver too (Update: The OpenCL benchmarks).


The Radeon Software for Linux 20.45 driver is available for Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS and RHEL/CentOS 7 and RHEL/CentOS 8. Those on other Linux distributions will either need to adapt the packages for use in your own Linux environment otherwise be pulling Linux 5.9+, Mesa 20.2+, LLVM 11, and the Sienna Cichlid firmware files for having RX 6800 series support. More details in this morning's article on the matter.

This packaged Radeon Linux driver can be downloaded at AMD.com.
