AMD released an updated Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver at the end of September that went seemingly unnoticed. Only today when seeing "20.40" firmware binaries hitting the linux-firmware.git tree was I even aware of this updated packaged AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver focused on enterprise distributions.
The most notable feature with the Radeon Software for Linux 20.40 driver is supporting the Radeon RX 5300 series. The Radeon RX 5300 series is a 100 Watt graphics card with 22 compute units, boost frequency up to 1645MHz, 4.3 TFLOPs single precision compute power, and 3GB of GDDR6 video memory. The Radeon RX 5300 series was quietly announced at the end of August as the latest RDNA graphics card but so far is not available through retail channels.
Besides having RX 5300 series support, the Radeon Software for Linux 20.40 driver also adds full support for Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9.
That's it in terms of the official, listed driver changes for this packaged driver targeting Ubuntu 18.04/20.04, RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15 SP2. For Linux gamers you are generally best off using the latest AMDGPU+Mesa driver stack for your distribution. This 80.40 series Linux packaged driver can be downloaded from AMD.com.
