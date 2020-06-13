Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 Released With Ubuntu 20.04 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 June 2020 at 03:01 PM EDT. 3 Comments
There is a new packaged AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver release now available.

Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 was released on Friday as a rare update to their packaged all-open/hybrid driver stack primarily geared for deployment on enterprise Linux distributions.

Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 has just two listed changes: full support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2.

The Ubuntu 20.04 and RHEL/CentOS 8.2 support joins the other supported Linux distributions of Ubuntu 28.04.4, RHEL/CentOS 7.8, and SUSE Linux Enterprise SLES/SLED 15 SP1.

There are no other listed changes as part of the public release notes but presumably the 20.20 release does pull in more recent snapshots of their open-source and hybrid graphics driver components.

The Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 download can be found at AMD.com.
