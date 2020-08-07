Just under two months since Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 that is comprised of the AMDGPU-Open and AMDGPU-PRO driver components for these packaged drivers, Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 was quietly released at the end of last week.
Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 provides the latest packaged Linux graphics drivers, primarily intended for enterprise Linux distributions like RHEL/CentOS, Ubuntu LTS, and SUSE Linux Enterprise. For most gamers running other distributions you are better off just using the latest Linux kernel and Mesa (and AMDVLK, if you want).
With Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 the only mentioned changes are full support for Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS and full support for SUSE Linux Enterprise SLED/SLES 15 SP2.
That's it as far as the official changes go with the Radeon Software for Linux release notes known for being frustratingly bare. More than likely though this release does incorporate newer revisions of the AMDGPU-Open and AMDGPU-PRO code.
Given that Mesa 20.2 is now branched, I'll have up a cross-driver AMD Radeon Linux graphics comparison soon.
Those wanting to try Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 on supported enterprise Linux distributions can find the new driver release at AMD.com.
