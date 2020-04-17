Radeon Software For Linux 20.10 Driver Released
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 17 April 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD has finally released their first "Radeon Software for Linux" packaged driver release to succeed their Radeon Software for Linux 19.50 driver series that saw its last update in December. Radeon Software for Linux 20.10 is available today as their first packaged Linux driver update of 2020 for AMD Radeon Linux owners as the packaged solution intended for easy installation of their All-Open and "PRO" driver components.

While four months has passed since their last Radeon Software for Linux release, the official release notes are quite light on the changes:
Introducing full support for Ubuntu 18.04.4 HWE
Introducing full support for RHEL 7.8
Introducing support for the AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 family of cards

The Radeon RX 5600 series support was well overdue albeit has been supported since day zero with the open-source driver on the latest upstream components. The RHEL 7.8 and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS support is also overdue and sadly this driver doesn't provide support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS due to be released next week.

The officially supported Linux distributions by Radeon Software for Linux 20.10 are Ubuntu 18.04.4, RHEL/CentOS 7.8, RHEL/CentOS 8.1, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop/Server 15 SP1.

Besides the expanded Navi support and new RHEL/Ubuntu point release support, no other items are noted but there should be various improvements to their OpenGL and Vulkan drivers both as part of the All-Open and "PRO" driver components. I'll be working on some fresh AMD Radeon Linux driver comparison benchmarks over the weekend.

Those wanting to try out the Radeon Software for Linux 20.10 release can find it at AMD.com.
