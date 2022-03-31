Radeon Software For Linux 22.10 Driver Being Prepared For Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 March 2022 at 05:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
At the moment the Radeon Software for Linux 21.50.2 is AMD's latest packaged graphics driver intended for enterprise Linux distributions. But Radeon Software for Linux 22.10 should soon be announced and can already be fetched from their package archive.

With the end of the quarter on us, we haven't seen AMD announce any new packaged Linux driver as they normally do for enterprise Linux users who tend to be on that official AMD Linux driver stack rather than running the latest upstream open-source AMDGPU kernel / Mesa code as many Linux gamers and enthusiasts prefer. But the "22.10" version has now appeared within their package repository for how they have been managing to push out new packaged driver releases.


Available via repo.radeon.com is the Radeon Software for Linux 22.10 packages. However, as of writing hasn't been announced on AMD.com and thus no release notes yet on what alterations they have for this first quarter update of 2022. In any case if you are already running the latest upstream Linux kernel and Mesa, you generally are best off for features/performance over what is shipped in the packaged drivers.
