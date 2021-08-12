AMD Van Gogh Firmware Published, Other Radeon GPU Firmware Updated

AMD has upstreamed the Van Gogh binary-only firmware files necessary for the RDNA2 graphics to be initialized by the open-source driver on this forthcoming APU.'
Hitting linux-firmware.git this morning was the updating of all the AMDGPU firmware files against the state as shipped by this week's Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver package. Those firmware files from that packaged state are now in this de facto upstream repository that Linux distributions pull from for offering the firmware/microcode files needed for kernel driver compatibility.
While the update from Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 to 21.30 on the firmware side should be mostly mundane especially with the RX 6600 XT "Dimgrey Cavefish" firmware already being in linux-firmware.git since earlier this summer, a new addition is the Van Gogh firmware is now in place.
Merged are all the firmware binaries needed for the Van Gogh APU graphics support to go along with the open-source Linux driver. AMD sent out the initial Van Gogh graphics driver support in September of last year. That preliminary Van Gogh graphics support premiered in Linux 5.11 and has seen various improvements in succeeding kernel cycles. The Mesa driver support has also been maturing upstream as well.
The firmware support is generally the last piece of the puzzle published for enabling the upstream AMD graphics support on Linux.
Van Gogh is an APU with Zen 2 CPU cores but having RDNA2 graphics. While there was rumors of Van Gogh being killed off, the Linux support has continued. AMD's Steam Deck is also powered by a SoC aligning with Van Gogh characteristics. We'll see what other hardware may come to market based on Van Gogh. AMD generally doesn't publish these binary firmware files until shortly before the hardware launches -- or in some cases, not until days after the hardware is announced/shipping based on various internal factors. So we'll see soon enough what else could be coming powered by the Van Gogh mobile APU.
