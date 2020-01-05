Radeon Software for Linux 19.50 Quietly Released For Newest Enterprise-Focused Driver Support
When navigating the AMD.com driver downloads area the Radeon Software for Linux 19.30 driver is still referred to, which was released back on 5 November. That 19.30 driver series has been around for a while and we've been waiting for the 19.50 series driver to match their recent Windows driver update. It turns out there is a Radeon Software for Linux 19.50 driver that is public albeit not widely advertised.

A Phoronix reader managed to stumble upon the 19.50 driver page for Linux. The 19.50 Linux highlights are simply RHEL 8.1 and RHEL 7.7 support along with support for the CentOS 8.1/7.7 builds too. Plus support for the Radeon RX 5500 XT series. That's it as far as official changes are mentioned for this Linux driver package consisting of both the "PRO" and "All-Open" driver options.

The page pegs the Radeon Software for Linux 19.50 release as 19 December though this is the first time we're seeing it public. This driver just officially supports Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, RHEL/CentOS 8.1 and 7.7, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop/Server 15 SP1. Your mileage will vary for other Linux distributions.

While not officially listed, the Radeon Software for Linux 19.50 driver does include the firmware files now as well for Renoir APUs and the Vega-based Arcturus GPUs... Hopefully at CES 2020 this coming week we'll finally hear more about Arcturus.
