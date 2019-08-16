In addition to AMD releasing the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q3 Linux driver, they also quietly released a new Radeon Software Linux driver release for consumer GPUs.
This new Radeon Software for Linux release is still in the 19.30 release stream as was the case since the AMD Navi launch driver one month ago. But with this updated Radeon Software for Linux 19.30 driver they now are claiming official support for the Radeon RX 5700 (Navi) series.
The new bits for this driver are now supporting Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop/Server 15 Service Pack 1.
The punctual support for Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS is good news and with its hardware enablement stack from Ubuntu 19.04, this driver might now work nicely for Ubuntu 19.04, though not in an official capacity and I have yet to try out that configuration but will do so shortly with Navi.
But aside from that updated Ubuntu LTS and SLES/SLED support updates along with now officially supporting the Radeon RX 5700 series, the driver update doesn't mention any other Linux driver changes. Those wanting to try out this driver on supported enterprise Linux distributions can do so via AMD.com.
