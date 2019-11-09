Radeon Software For Linux Updated With Radeon RX 5500 Series Support

Radeon Software for Linux 19.30 has been the driver release branch since July for the AMD Linux packaged driver stack. That 19.30 driver was introduced with the AMD Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" support while now a slightly updated stack was released.
Released on Friday was the AMDGPU-PRO 19.30-934563 driver stack as the newest revision to the Radeon Software for Linux 19.30 driver.
The only change listed with this slightly revised driver is "Provides support for the Radeon RX 5500 Series of graphics cards."
The Radeon RX 5500 series is the Navi 14 based variant due out this quarter -- or more specifically this month if all goes according to plan. The Radeon RX 5500 series offers GDDR6 video memory, 22 compute units, and other features in line with the Radeon RX 5700 series. For the RX 5500 series at least initially is a Radeon RX 5500 desktop card and the Radeon RX 5500M.
Besides adding the Navi 14 / RX 5500 support, there are no other listed changes with the latest 19.30 driver revision available from AMD.com.
