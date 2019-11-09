Radeon Software For Linux Updated With Radeon RX 5500 Series Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 November 2019 at 12:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Radeon Software for Linux 19.30 has been the driver release branch since July for the AMD Linux packaged driver stack. That 19.30 driver was introduced with the AMD Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" support while now a slightly updated stack was released.

Released on Friday was the AMDGPU-PRO 19.30-934563 driver stack as the newest revision to the Radeon Software for Linux 19.30 driver.

The only change listed with this slightly revised driver is "Provides support for the Radeon RX 5500 Series of graphics cards."

The Radeon RX 5500 series is the Navi 14 based variant due out this quarter -- or more specifically this month if all goes according to plan. The Radeon RX 5500 series offers GDDR6 video memory, 22 compute units, and other features in line with the Radeon RX 5700 series. For the RX 5500 series at least initially is a Radeon RX 5500 desktop card and the Radeon RX 5500M.

Besides adding the Navi 14 / RX 5500 support, there are no other listed changes with the latest 19.30 driver revision available from AMD.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2019.Q4.2 Brings Several More Extensions, Game Tuning
RADV Lands VK_EXT_subgroup_size_control For Exposing Wave32 On Navi/GFX10
AMD Sends In More "Arcturus" GPU Code For Linux 5.5
AMDGPU Gets Some Promising Fixes For Linux 5.4: Clang, Undervolting, Golden Settings
Radeon Open-Source Linux Graphics Have A Wild Day For Mesa 19.3 From 8K Decode To ACO
RADV Lands More Fixes + Performance Improvements Into Mesa 19.3
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations