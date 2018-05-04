Just days ago AMD rolled out the Radeon Software 18.10 Linux driver that brought support for Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS but hadn't supported the newly-released Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver", but that has now changed.
AMD has now issued a public preview release driver for the Radeon Software 18.20 series. The notable changes -- well, in fact, the only mentioned changes -- for this early preview release in the 18.20 series is initial support for Ubuntu 18.04 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5.
Besides supporting these very latest enterprise/LTS Linux distributions, there aren't any other changes noted. But with this being a new release stream over 18.10, there's the possibility of other internal changes not outlined by these public release notes.
The Radeon Software 18.20 Preview driver offers both the "All-Open" and "PRO" (formerly known as AMDGPU-PRO) components.
This experimental Radeon Linux graphics driver stack can be found at support.amd.com. It looks like some 18.20 driver tests are further work added to my weekend agenda.
