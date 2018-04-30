Radeon Software for Linux 18.10 Brings Vulkan 1.1, Ubuntu 16.04.4 / SLE 12 SP3 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 April 2018 at 11:10 AM EDT. 9 Comments
AMD quietly released their Radeon Software for Linux 18.10 driver. This was what was basically referred to as "AMDGPU-PRO" but is now part of the "Radeon Software" branding especially with this driver package continuing to offer the option of an "AMDGPU All-Open" stack to complement the PRO components.

The Radeon Software for Linux 18.10 release does now add support for Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS and SLE 12 SP3, but sadly no support yet for last week's release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Likewise, no support yet for SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 that is shipping soon. So for now Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users will likely be stuck to using RadeonSI+RADV (or building AMDVLK) though for most people this is more than enough now that RadeonSI and RADV are in such great shape. And if switching to Linux 4.17+, can begin also using ROCm from a mainline kernel for OpenCL.

This release also ships with its AMDVLK-derived closed-source Vulkan driver shipping with Vulkan 1.1 on top of the RADV-packaged "AMDGPU All-Open" driver too effectively having Vulkan 1.1 support.

The Radeon Software for Linux 18.10 package is also shipping with ROCm 1.6 version components for compute/OpenCL.

Radeon Software for Linux 18.10 is available from support.amd.com.
