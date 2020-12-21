Radeon RX 6800 XT Seeing Some Slight Gains With Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 December 2020 at 07:56 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
While the Linux 5.11 merge window is only half-way through with prominent pull requests like the DRM / graphics driver updates already have been merged some of the testing has already begun at Phoronix of this new kernel. With the Radeon RX 6800 XT "RDNA 2" graphics continuing to mature, we are seeing slight uplift in some benchmarks when moving from Linux 5.10 stable to Linux 5.11 Git.

When running some quick Linux 5.10 vs. 5.11 Git tests with the RX 5700 XT and RX 6800 XT while running the same Mesa 21.0-devel build, in a few areas the Linux 5.11 performance is providing some measurable speed-ups.

Overall though the RX 6800 XT performance was largely flat with the exception of some workloads seeing some uplift. At least no performance regressions have been spotted yet. Prior generations of AMD Radeon graphics appear to be flat with the Linux 5.11 testing I have conducted so far.

The minimum frame-rate for some games have improved.


HITMAN 2 running with Steam Play + DXVK was providing some of the largest gains on Linux 5.11 for the Radeon RX 6800 XT.




The minimum frame-rate tended to be higher on Linux 5.11 for the RX 6800 XT over Linux 5.10 stable but not too much sway out of the average FPS.

While the performance isn't too different, at least there is new GPU hardware support and features coming with Linux 5.11 as well and no signs of any regressions yet.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Workload Hints, Zen RAPL PowerCap + Other Power/Thermal Changes For Linux 5.11
Linux 5.11 Will ChaCha Faster With ARM Network Packets, New Keem Bay Crypto Driver
"core/entry" Is Exciting For Linux 5.11 With Two Big Changes
Linux Continues Crackdown On User-Space Poking CPU MSRs
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
SD Express Support Coming With The Linux 5.11 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Firefox 84 Rolling Out With WebRender By Default Appearing For Some Linux Setups
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Btrfs Has Many Nice Improvements, Better Performance With Linux 5.11
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes