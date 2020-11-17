AMD Lands AV1 Decode For Radeon RX 6000 Series In Mesa

One day ahead of the Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT, AMD has merged support for AV1 decode support on these RDNA2 GPUs into Mesa.
We've known for a while that the Radeon RX 6000 series would offer accelerated AV1 video decoding but when the Linux support would materialize has been the open question. Well, it was merged today to Mesa 21.0-devel -- that is the Mesa feature release due out in March 2021, not the imminent Mesa 20.3 release coming out in a few weeks.
The other big caveat with today's code drop is the AV1 video decode support is being exposed via the OpenMAX video acceleration interface. The Open Media Acceleration interface isn't nearly as popular as the likes of VDPAU and VA-API that are more broadly supported by Linux multimedia applications / video players, but this is the support that is available right now and then presumably in the near future there will be broader AV1 support once working it into the other video acceleration interfaces.
This merge request adding nearly seven thousand lines of new code is what was merged for AV1 hardware video acceleration for Radeon GPUs and the necessary OpenMAX AV1 support.
Changes to the G-Streamer OpenMAX implementation are needed for AV1 support with that basic "gstomxav1" support here.
Come back tomorrow to learn more about the Linux driver support for the Radeon RX 6800 series and plenty of benchmarks. But at least if you want AV1 acceleration, you'll need to be using Mesa Git for the next few months.
15 Comments