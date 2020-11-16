We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

But can't tell you yet how it performs...Besides this morning being the announcement of the AMD MI100 "Arcturus" accelerator and ROCm 4.0 , this morning also marks the embargo lift on the Radeon RX 6000 series "unboxing" content. But the embargo hasn't yet lifted on the Radeon RX 6800 series reviews / performance benchmarks.

So at least I can confirm that Linux testing has been ongoing for the Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT graphics cards that were announced last month with an availability date of 18 November. Both cards have been in-house this month and currently undergoing testing.

While no new performance/review information can be shared for the "unboxing" embargo lift day, it should be fairly obvious that AMD wouldn't send out review samples of these new RDNA2 graphics cards to Phoronix if they were a dud on Linux. From last month as a reminder are the Radeon RX 6000 series Linux support expectations with my Linux/Mesa support expectations for RDNA2 given my close monitoring of the Sienna Cichlid patches and related AMD Radeon open-source Linux driver work over recent months. So check that out for now if trying to get your Linux system ready for a Radeon RX 68000 series upgrade in the coming days.

The Radeon RX 6800 is a 250 Watt graphics card aiming for entry-level 4K performance and to compete with the RTX 2080 Ti while should hit retail on Wednesday at ~$579 USD. The Radeon RX 6800 XT at $649 USD should go up directly against the GeForce RTX 3080. AMD isn't shipping the Radeon RX 6900 XT flagship graphics card until December.

So for now, here is an apt size comparison of the graphics cards and stay tuned for the full Radeon RX 6800 series Linux coverage soon.