More Radeon RX 590 Ubuntu Benchmarks - See How Your Linux GPU Performance Compares
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 December 2018 at 05:13 AM EST.
RADEON --
Published on Friday was my Radeon RX 590 Linux benchmarks now that the kinks in the support for this latest Polaris refresh are worked out (at least in patch form). Here are some complementary data points with some of the OpenGL tests outside of the Steam games for those curious about the RX 590 performance in other workloads or wanting to see how your own GPU performance would compare to these results.

The Radeon RX 590 continues running well with the patched Linux 4.20 kernel build (hopefully the last patch needed for the RX 590 will make it into 4.20 mainline soon) and in user-space was Mesa 19.0 from the Padoka PPA for this system running on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

These complementary weekend benchmarks were done using a variety of graphics games and benchmarks outside of Steam for easy reproducibility or if you are interested in those particular games/applications.

There's a lot of them to complement all of the Linux gaming tests posted on Friday. Also, for those doing 1080p gaming, a comparison there will be coming up in the days ahead with the high profile Linux game ports to see if they can stress the RX 590 and friends at 1080p with maxed out settings.


If you want to see how your own Linux system(s) compare to these standalone benchmarks, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1812070-SK-RADEONRX540 for your own fully-automated, side-by-side benchmark comparison.
