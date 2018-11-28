The Latest Efforts On Getting The Radeon RX 590 To Work With Linux

Since that previous update, the efforts have not stopped. I've tried with the AMDGPU-PRO / Radeon Software 18.40 driver to no avail as well as trying out some other AMDGPU DRM kernel driver patches, none of which panned out.Fortunately, a few days back the AMD Linux driver team ended up acquiring the Radeon RX 590 that was the same model I've been using. It has turned out to be a video BIOS issue or something with that vBIOS that the Linux driver doesn't know how to deal with, leading to the show-stopping behavior.They're still investigating but at least progress is being made and they can indeed reproduce the issue. So hopefully it will only be a few more days before some patches become available for testing to get the RX 590 lit up on Linux and then the fun with benchmarking this $280 USD graphics card.