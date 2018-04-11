AMD Spins The Radeon RX 500X Series For Laptops/Desktops
Following rumors the past few days, AMD officially confirmed the Radeon RX 500X series today for desktops and notebooks, but these effectively are just re-branded GPUs for OEM builders.

There is now the Radeon RX 540X, RX 550X, RX 560X, RX 570X, and RX 580X parts, but they are basically Polaris re-brands -- the Polaris 12 GPUs at least have a slightly higher clock, but that's about it. These GPUs won't be going out to add-in-board partners for discrete GPUs but are just being sent out to OEMs for those wanting to ship desktops or notebooks with these "refreshed" graphics cards.

These OEM-only SKUs are outlined here if you are interested. Given it's nothing new, Linux driver support shouldn't be a problem unless there's a simple case of missing PCI IDs.
