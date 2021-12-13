Radeon ROCm 4.5.2 Adds Kernel Driver Installer Support, Various Fixes

A minor update to AMD's Radeon Open eCosystem "ROCm" software is out today for open-source GPU computing.
Radeon ROCm 4.5 was introduced at the start of November and while we are awaiting the next major release perhaps where the RDNA/RDNA2 support will be ironed out, ROCm 4.5.2 was released as a pre-Christmas end-of-year update.
ROCM 4.5.2 adds support for installing their kernel mode driver (AMDGPU/AMDKFD) as part of the ROCm installer method. ROCm-specific use-cases now supported by the installer include for the OpenCL runtime, HIP runtimes, ROCm libraries and applications, ROCm Compiler and device libraries, ROCr run-time and thunk, and just the kernel mode driver.
ROCm 4.5.2 also has fixed up its roc-obj-ls tool for listing ROCm objects. See the ROCm documentation for details on the improvements there. Also squeezing into ROCm 4.5.2 is a fix for ROCProfiler crashing when certain options were passed to the profiler when profiling OpenMP applications.
Downloads and more details on ROCm 4.5.2 via GitHub.
1 Comment