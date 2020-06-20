Two weeks after ROCm 3.5, the AMD Radeon team has now issued a patch update to this Radeon Open Compute stack.
ROCm 3.5.1 comes with updated Kernel Fusion Driver (AMDKFD) code to fix a memory access fault error that was happening since ROCm 3.3 for multi-GPU setups. ROCm 3.5.1 also provides API additions for querying the priority of a stream with HIP, support for NCCL 2.7 with send/receive operations now being supported, and RCCL updates to provide network proxy profiling and support for gather/scatter/all-to-all collective operations.
This is a fairly small update over ROCm 3.5 that earlier this month deprecated HCC in favor of HIP-Clang, OpenCL 2.2 runtime support, ROCm GNU Debugger and a new debugger API library, RCCL improvements, a new SMI event interface, and other changes. There still is no word yet on when AMD plans to introduce GFX10/Navi support for ROCm.
ROCm 3.5.1 can be downloaded from GitHub. If all of the ROCm lingo is daunting, AMD recently published a video overview of Radeon Open Compute.
1 Comment