Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 April 2020 at 07:03 AM EDT.
This week marked the release of ROCm 3.3 as the newest version of the Radeon Open Compute stack.

Radeon Open Compute 3.3 brings support for multi-version installations so multiple versions of ROCm can be installed on the same system albeit the same kernel driver will be at play. This allows for different versions of the ROCm user-space libraries like HCC, ROCm Math Libraries, MIOpen, and others to all be on the same platform as long as the Kernel Fusion Driver is compatible with all.

ROCm 3.3 also adds new capabilities to display process information for GPUs using its API or the command-line, support for 3D pooling layers, ONNX (Open Neur Network eXchange) enhancements, and other improvements.

With ROCm the official GPU support is still through Vega 7nm but with no official mention of Navi GPU support. AMD developers have stated that some hardware like Navi/GFX10 may end up working (some users have reported success in certain configurations) but at least for now is not officially supported nor does there appear to be any public ETA.

More details on Radeon Open Compute 3.3 via the project's GitHub.
