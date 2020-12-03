Radeon ROCm 3.10 Released With Data Center Tool Improvements, New APIs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 December 2020 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
While we have been looking out for Radeon ROCm 4.0 that was announced back at SC20 as well as an updated ROCm for providing the RDNA2 compute support only found currently in their packaged RX 6800 series Linux driver, ROCm 3.10 arrived on Wednesday as an unexpected twist.

ROCm 4.0 has yet to debut via the usual channels. The ROCm 3.10 release also comes without any mentioned GFX10 RDNA/RDN2 support. We are waiting to hear back from AMD on when ROCm 4.0 is now expected for release.

ROCm 3.10 arrives without the ROCm 4.0 "Exascale Era" features, the MI100 Arcturus/CDNA support, and the Navi support, but at least there are some other prominent additions for the interim:

- The ROCm Data Center Tool now provides a Prometheus plug-in and Python client for collecting GPU telemetry data.

- SDMA utilization data is now exposed via the ROCm SMI library and the rocm-smi CLI utility. There are also other ROCm SMI additions too.

- New rocSOLVER APIs added as well as a new API for the ROCm Communication Collectives Library (RCCL).

- Updated AOMP implementation for the Radeon OpenMP code for its LLVM/Clang downstream.

- Various bug fixes.

More details on ROCm 3.10 via the GitHub repository.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV Vulkan Driver Enables NGG For AMD VanGogh APUs
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Development Now Being Done On RADV With Navi GPU
AMD Stages More Driver Updates For New GPUs With Linux 5.11
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
GPUOpen Software Updated For The Radeon RX 6000 Series
AMDGPU Linux Driver Seeing A Lot Of Power Saving Optimization Work
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User
PHP 8.0 Ready To Ship With Many New Features, Even Better Performance
Blender 2.91 Released With A Multitude Of Improvements
Godot Game Engine Has Been Backing "Betsy" As A GPU-Based Texture Compressor