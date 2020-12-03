While we have been looking out for Radeon ROCm 4.0 that was announced back at SC20 as well as an updated ROCm for providing the RDNA2 compute support only found currently in their packaged RX 6800 series Linux driver, ROCm 3.10 arrived on Wednesday as an unexpected twist.
ROCm 4.0 has yet to debut via the usual channels. The ROCm 3.10 release also comes without any mentioned GFX10 RDNA/RDN2 support. We are waiting to hear back from AMD on when ROCm 4.0 is now expected for release.
ROCm 3.10 arrives without the ROCm 4.0 "Exascale Era" features, the MI100 Arcturus/CDNA support, and the Navi support, but at least there are some other prominent additions for the interim:
- The ROCm Data Center Tool now provides a Prometheus plug-in and Python client for collecting GPU telemetry data.
- SDMA utilization data is now exposed via the ROCm SMI library and the rocm-smi CLI utility. There are also other ROCm SMI additions too.
- New rocSOLVER APIs added as well as a new API for the ROCm Communication Collectives Library (RCCL).
- Updated AOMP implementation for the Radeon OpenMP code for its LLVM/Clang downstream.
- Various bug fixes.
More details on ROCm 3.10 via the GitHub repository.
