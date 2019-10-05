Just one week after the release of Radeon Open Compute 2.8, AMD has now released ROCm 2.9 as the newest feature release for this open-source GPU Linux compute stack for Radeon hardware.
Radeon Open Compute 2.9 introduces the Radeon Augmentation Library "RALI" for efficient decoding and handling of images from a variety of formats via a programmable processing graph. ROCm 2.9 also introduces rocTX as a new C API for performance profiling.
ROCm 2.9 also brings fp16 and int8 quantization with MIGraphX 0.4, rocSparse csrgemm, Singularity container version 2.5.2, and other changes. Also notable is that Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS is now supported with ROCm 2.9.
Notably absent is no Navi support with ROCm 2.9. AMD has remained quite about if/when they intend to support the current Navi graphics processors with ROCm. With the upcoming "Arcturus" GPU being Vega derived and appearing to be their next compute accelerator, it appears they aren't in a rush for supporting Navi.
Downloads and more details for ROCm 2.9 via RadeonOpenCompute on GitHub.
