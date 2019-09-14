Radeon ROCm 2.7.2 is now available as the newest update to AMD's open-source GPU compute stack for Linux systems.
ROCm 2.7.2 is a small release that just fixes the upgrade path when moving from older ROCm releases, v2.7.2 should now be running correctly. This release comes after the recent ROCm 2.7.1 point release that had corrected some components from properly loading the ROC tracer library.
That's about it for these petite Radeon Open Compute releases. More derails and Linux setup instructions via ROCm on GitHub.
Presumably a big new Radeon Open Compute release will be coming down the pipe when Arcturus is introduced given AMD tends to tie big updates to their new GPU releases.
6 Comments