ROCm 2.6 was released overnight and when initially seeing this new Radeon Open Compute support come right after the Radeon RX 5700/5700XT launch, I was hopeful it would bring Navi support but sadly there are no signs of it in this release. But at least ROCm 2.6 is bringing other features.
Radeon ROCm 2.6 brings various information reporting improvements, the first official release of rocThrust and hipCUB, MIGraphX 0.3 for reading models frozen from Tensorflow, MIOpen 2.0 with Bfloat16 support and other features, BFloat 16 for rocBLAS/Tensible, AMD Infinity Fabric Link support, RCCL2 support, rocFFT improvements, ROCm SMI fixes, and other enhancements.
ROCm 2.6 is certainly an exciting and large release though unfortunate there isn't support for the brand new Navi graphics cards, granted these are consumer GPUs where ROCm is mostly focused on workstation/server hardware. Anyhow, hopefully ROCm 2.7 will bring Navi support.
More details on ROCm 2.6 can be found via GitHub.
