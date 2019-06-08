Version 2.5 of the Radeon Compute Stack (ROCm) was released on Friday as the newest feature release to this open-source HPC / GPU computing stack for AMD graphics hardware.
New to ROCm 2.5 are quite a few additions:
- UCX 1.6 support as the Unified Communication X interface as a performant layer for MPI and OpenSHMEM libraries.
- BFloat16 was implemented in software for Radeon Instinct MI50/MI60 hardware for use with rocBLAS/Tensile.
- The rocm-smi utility now has various information additions around memory size, driver version, and firmware version being queried.
- Multi-GPU support for PyTorch.
- Also on the Radeon Instinct MI50/MI60 front are rocSPARSE library optimizations.
- rocThrust as a port of the Thrust parallel algorithm library atop HIP/ROCm.
- Support for independent kernels to run in parallel in the same stream.
- Initial AMD Infinity Fabric Link enablement for their new GPU interconnect technology.
Expect more featureful ROCm updates still in the pipe with AMD continuing to pickup new supercomputing wins.
More details on ROCm 2.5 and information on its architecture are available from GitHub.
