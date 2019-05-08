Radeon ROCm 2.4 Released With TensorFlow 2.0 Compatibility, Infinity Fabric Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 May 2019 at 05:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD on Tuesday released a new version of the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" OpenCL/compute GPU stack with two primary new features.

ROCM 2.4 adds support for TensorFlow 2.0 and is able to support the new features of that update.

Equally exciting is initial support for AMD Infinity Fabric Link for connecting Radeon Instinct MI50/MI60 boards via this Infinity Fabric interconnect technology. Infinity Fabric will become more important moving forward and great to see Radeon ROCm positioning the initial enablement code into this release.

Besides those two features, there are also likely other fixes and minor improvements but not noted and I haven't yet had a chance to fire up this new ROCm 2.4 update.

Those wanting to try out ROCm 2.4 for open-source Radeon GPU compute support on Linux can find the setup instructions via GitHub.
