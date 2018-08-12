Radeon Pro WX 8200 Launches As "Best Workstation Graphics Performance Under $1,000"
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 August 2018 at 04:56 AM EDT. 6 Comments
It's SIGGRAPH week and AMD has used this annual graphics conference to announce the Radeon Pro WX 8200, which they are saying is able to offer the best workstation graphics card performance in the sub-$1,000 USD category.

The Radeon Pro WX 8200 is intended to be used for visualizations, VR, photo-realistic rendering, and other professional graphics workloads. The Pro WX 8200 features a High Bandwidth Cache Controller (HBCC), enhanced pixel engine on, ECC memory, and is built on their Vega GPU architecture. The WX 8200 features 8GB of HBM2 memory and the graphics card is rated for a 230 Watt TDP.


The Radeon Pro WX 8200 can be pre-ordered today for $999 USD but will not begin to ship until the middle of September. More details on the Radeon Pro WX 8200 via this morning's announcement.
