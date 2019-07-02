AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 Announced As A Small Form Factor $199 USD Workstation Card

For those looking for a small form factor workstation-oriented graphics card or just a budget workstation GPU in general, AMD today announced the Radeon Pro WX 3200.
This single-slot graphics card for $199 USD is based on AMD's Polaris architecture and not the newer Vega or Navi architecture. The WX 3200 has 10 compute units, 1.66 TFLOPS performance for compute, support for 4K/8K displays, and 4GB of GDDR5 video memory.
Given the Radeon Pro WX 3200 is based on Polaris, there should be good Linux driver support. The WX 3200 will be available in workstations and also can be bought from retailers later in Q3.
More details at AMD.com.
