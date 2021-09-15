Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q3 Released For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 September 2021 at 01:32 PM EDT. 17 Comments
AMD today released their quarterly update to the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise graphics driver package, which includes an updated Linux build as well.

Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q3 is their latest Linux driver package aiming to provide the latest driver support for their workstation GPUs/accelerators on RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8, Ubuntu 20.04.2, Ubuntu 18.04.5, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3.

As usual, the Linux release notes for the packaged AMD driver remain quite scarce and incomplete. The only items mentioned in terms of changes are fixing issues for 2nd/3rd displays connected via DisplayPort MST previously not being recognized and an X Window launch issue on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

With this new 21.Q3 driver release they do note that for their Ubuntu 20.04 LTS support they are only supporting Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS with the Linux 5.8 kernel. If moving to Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS with its Linux 5.11-based kernel from Ubuntu 21.04, that isn't yet supported. Anyone on the newer kernel will need to downgrade to Linux 5.8 for proper enterprise driver support.

Aside from the light changes listed in the release notes, Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q3 is surely built from a newer snapshot of its open and closed-source components albeit specific versions/changed unlisted.

The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q3 Linux release can be downloaded from AMD.com.
