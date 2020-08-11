Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 Released For Linux
AMD has released their Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 driver as their quarterly update to this enterprise-rated driver for their professional/workstation graphics offerings. In step with the new Windows driver release is also the 20.Q3 packaged Linux driver for enterprise distributions including RHEL/CentOS 8.1, RHEL/CentOS 7.8, Ubuntu 18.04.4, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15.

The announcement of Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 talks of performance improvements -- up to 15% better performance for the likes of SPECviewperf 13. There are also power management improvements, better multi-tasking performance, and more. However, that material tends to be focused on their Windows driver so not all of these features or benefits necessarily translate on the Linux side.

On the Linux side there are the release notes. The Linux release notes do not mention any specific changes but do note that the AMDGPU-PRO/AMDGPU-Open drivers are based on their 20.10 release stream and ROCm 1.6 is bundled. ROCm Platform 1.6 is a old surprise or mistake given ROCm 3.5 is the current series.

With being based on the older 20.10 branch and not the latest 20.30 series and as acknowledged by the release notes, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is not supported by the 20.Q3 driver release. RHEL/CentOS 8.2 also isn't officially supported but jut 8.1.

In any case, for those looking for AMD's quarterly enterprise driver for use with Radeon Pro, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, or FirePro W/S series, the new packaged release can be downloaded at AMD.com.
