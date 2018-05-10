AMD has carried out their quarterly Radeon Pro Software driver update designated for their Radeon Pro professional/workstation graphics drivers with these updates having received additional QA for certified workloads. The Radeon Pro Software 18.Q2 Linux driver made it out alongside their Windows update.
The Radeon Pro Software 18.Q2 release appears based upon their AMDGPU-PRO / Radeon Software 18.10 release stream. With that comes the same changes of Vulkan 1.1 support as well as now officially supporting Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS and SLED/SLES 12 SP3. This quarterly driver update doesn't officially support the recently released RHEL 7.5, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, nor the upcoming SUSE Linux Enterprise 15. There are though Radeon Pro Software Adrenalin Edition 18.5.1 beta releases out now too for RHEL 7.5 and Ubuntu 18.04, similar to Radeon Software 18.20 Preview.
There is a known issue with this Radeon Pro driver update of "GPU hangs may occur after prolonged stressful testing." The complete release details are available here.
The Pro driver is available for download at AMD.com.
Add A Comment